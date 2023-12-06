The Hamilton Tiger-Cats promoted Scott Milanovich to head coach on Wednesday, a day after making front-office changes on the heels of an 8-10 season and first-round playoff exit.

Milanovich, who becomes the 27th head coach in the CFL team's history, succeeds president of football operations Orlondo Steinauer in the position.

Milanovich joined the Tiger-Cats as a senior assistant coach this past season and took over offensive play-calling duties in August.

"First and foremost, Scott is an outstanding person and a proven head coach in the CFL," Steinauer said in a news release. "He did an outstanding job with us last year when he took on an expanded role and we know his leadership will bring tremendous value to our organization.

"We're looking forward to the 2024 season and we're excited that Scott and his family will continue to be a part of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats."

Milanovich will be formally introduced at a news conference Wednesday afternoon at Tim Hortons Field.

"There is an outstanding foundation in place and I'm excited to get to work and help bring a championship to Hamilton," he said.

The 50-year-old native of Butler, Pa., has over 20 years of coaching experience. He was named CFL coach of the year in 2012 after guiding the Toronto Argonauts to a Grey Cup.

3rd stint as CFL head coach

Steinauer had been Hamilton's head coach since 2019, with the team adding front-office duties to his role in December 2021. The Tiger-Cats were Grey Cup finalists in 2019 and 2021, losing to Winnipeg both times.

The Tiger-Cats announced Tuesday that Steinauer would give up head coaching duties to focus on his president of football operations role. Assistant general manager Ed Hervey was also promoted to GM as part of the restructuring.

Milanovich spent five seasons as head coach of the Argonauts and also served as a head coach in Edmonton in 2020. He also won the Grey Cup with the Montreal Alouettes in 2009 and '10 as an assistant head coach and offensive co-ordinator.

"Scott is a proven winner, who brings a tremendous pedigree to our organization." Hervey said. "He will continue to be a tremendous asset to our football staff and we're thrilled that he and his family have chosen to remain in Hamilton."

Hamilton finished third in the East Division this past season and lost to Montreal in the East semifinal. The Alouettes went on to win the Grey Cup.

Milanovich also served as a quarterbacks coach for the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-19) and the Indianapolis Colts (2021-22). He also spent time in NFL Europe with the Cologne Centurions (2006) and Rhein Fire (2003, 04-05).