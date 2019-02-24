Provincial police are slowing traffic on both the Burlington and Garden City Skyways as a "major wind storm" with gusts up to 120 km/h whips through the Hamilton and Niagara region.

Environment Canada has issued both a wind warning and a blowing snow advisory for the area.

The same storm is expected to hit Toronto, Prince Edward County and points east later in the day.

ADVISORY: Severe high winds on both the Burlington Skyway <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Burlington?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Burlington</a> and the Garden City Skyway <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StCatharines?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StCatharines</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPP</a> actively slowing down traffic for safety of travelers. Please drive with caution. ^kw —@OPP_GTATraffic

The OPP say officers are slowing traffic for the "safety of travellers" and are asking everyone to drive with caution.

Strong winds from the southwest gusting up to 110 km/h were expected to begin this morning, following a "sharp Arctic cold front" that will roll through the city.

Along Lake Erie and Lake Huron the wind is predicted to be even stronger, gusting up to 120 km/h, according to the weather authority.

Weather Network storm chaser Mark Robinson is tracking the weather system.

Just north of Crystal Beach and the winds are howling already. <a href="https://twitter.com/weathernetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@weathernetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/jwhittalTWN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jwhittalTWN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/georgekourounis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@georgekourounis</a> <a href="https://t.co/t8ZpNHZkRX">pic.twitter.com/t8ZpNHZkRX</a> —@StormhunterTWN

In videos shot in and around Crystal Beach, Ont., he describes winds just under 100 km/h "screaming across fields," swaying power lines and almost "thunderstorm-like" conditions.

"I think it's going to get a little wild later on," he added.

Potential for 'hundreds' of outages, warns Hydro One

Power outages are possible and the wind could also tear off shingles, break windows and toss loose objects, before it starts to diminish near midnight.

Hydro One has cautioned customers, saying their prediction tool is showing the storm could cause "hundreds of outages across southern, central and eastern Ontario."

It looks like a gusty weekend ahead with a forecast of high winds on Sunday. Our new outage map has features like a weather radar overlay & updates every 10 minutes, so that you can get the most current information if the power goes out. Visit <a href="https://t.co/gx5UqLDmOd">https://t.co/gx5UqLDmOd</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/N10ILazpYM">pic.twitter.com/N10ILazpYM</a> —@HydroOne

The utilities supplier says it is already preparing crews to respond.

Alectra Utilities is also warning customers to prepare for outages by making sure the have a 72-hour emergency kit.

Contents of that kit should include:

Drinking water and food for three days.

A battery-powered or windup flashlight.

Blankets.

Toys and puzzles.

Required medicines.

RBG cancellations and closures due to wind

Hamilton's Royal Botanical Gardens (RBG) is also bracing for the wind, battening down the hatches with closures and cancellations.

The RBG has shut down its Rock Garden and Hendrie Park because of the expected high winds.

Today's Back to Nature hike has been cancelled due to weather conditions.<br><br>Reminder that In the event of inclement weather or uncertain conditions you can check our Program Update Line to see if the program you are interested in has been cancelled: 905-527-1158 ext. 404 —@RBGCanada

A Back to Nature Hike planned for Sunday was also cancelled "due to weather conditions," according to the RBG's official Twitter account.

"Stay safe out there," it added.

Wind will die down Monday

Environment Canada is also warning blowing snow will sweep through the Hamilton area, causing "near zero visibility" in some places.

The snow is predicted to become an issue through the afternoon and into tonight due to flurries and strong winds from the west.

"Any fresh snow will be whipped up by the winds creating near whiteout conditions at times in blowing snow," it said. "Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility."

Conditions will improve slowly Monday as the winds die down.

