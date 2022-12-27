OPP officer shot in Haldimand County, taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say
OPP issues shelter in place alert for general public
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer has been shot in Haldimand County and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
According to OPP Const. Ed Sanchuck, the officer responded to a call of a vehicle in a ditch around 2:40 p.m. at Indian Line and Concession 14, roughly 40 kilometres away from Hamilton.
Upon arrival, Sanchuck says the officer was shot and was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A male and a female were seen leaving the scene, police say.
Around 5:45 p.m. OPP issued a shelter in place alert for residents in Six Nations of the Grand River, Hamilton and surrounding areas, warning them of a suspect named Randall McKenzie who's believed to be armed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.
More to come.