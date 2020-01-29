OPP officer seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Hamilton

An Ontario Provincial Police officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic on a highway in Hamilton on Tuesday.

The officer is a sergeant with the OPP's Burlington detachment, according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division.

Schmidt said the collision happened on Highway 6 near Parkside Drive. The officer was directing traffic through an intersection near a collision scene. Several officers were there investigating the crash and was struck by a vehicle that came through the scene, Schmidt said.

Paramedics took the officer to hospital.

"I am told he is undergoing further tests to assess his injuries," Schmidt said.

Schmidt said roads in the area remain closed as the OPP investigates.