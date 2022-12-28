OPP expected to announce charges after fatal shooting of officer

Charges are expected to be announced today regarding a police investigation into the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police officer dead in southeast Ontario.

OPP say Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala of the Haldimand County detachment was shot just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday while responding to a vehicle in a ditch just west of Hagersville, Ont.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says Pierzchala had been notified earlier in the day that he had passed his 10-month probation period.

Pierzchala is shown in this undated handout photo. Ontario Provincial Police say two suspects have been arrested after Pierzchala was shot and killed while on duty near Hagersville, Ont. (OPP handout/The Canadian Press)

Carrique says the 28-year-old officer was previously a special constable at Queen's Park and had been with the provincial police force for just over a year.

The force says two suspects — a 25-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman— were arrested, and no other suspects are at large.

Provincial police had issued an emergency alert just before 6 p.m. advising all area residents to remain in place, which was cancelled after the suspects were arrested.