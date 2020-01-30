OPP charge 12 after investigation targeting drug traffickers linked to organized crime

A dozen people are facing charges for 81 offences following an investigation by the OPP's Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau targeting drug traffickers "who were significantly compromising public safety" in Ontario and Quebec.

Provincial police say their nine-month investigation, dubbed project Daytona, was aimed at key players supplying illegal commodities to organized crime and drug distribution networks.

"These high-level targets included members linked to Traditional Organized Crime (TOC), Ottawa-based organized crime groups and other previously known organized crime groups, who distributed drugs to mid-level drug dealers and street gangs," reads a media release from the OPP.

Among those arrested were residents of the GTA, Smiths Falls, Perth, Kingston and one from Quebec.

The investigation culminated with raids in Hamilton and Burlington on Jan. 22 as well as warrants executed in Ottawa, Carleton Place, Smiths Falls, Perth and Gatineau, Que. the following day.

A total of 8.5 kilograms of cocaine, nine kilograms of methamphetamine, four kilograms of ecstasy, 8.5 kilograms of cannabis concentrates, 45 kilograms of cannabis and $30,000 in cash, according to the OPP.

OPP Supt. Bryan MacKillop, director of the organized crime enforcement bureau, described Daytona as an "intelligence-driven investigation."

"Whether directly part of a criminal organization or involved in facilitating their criminality, the people involved in this investigation were influential and compromised public safety."