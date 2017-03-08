Staffers for MPP Sam Oosterhoff call police on seniors reading in protest

Niagara police were called to PC MPP Sam Oosterhoff's Beamsville office Tuesday to remove a small group of seniors reading books.

The group was holding a "read-in" — reading books in the office to protest provincial cuts to library funding. There were about 15, the St. Catharines Standard reports, and many were members of a Wainfleet classic book club.

Oosterhoff confirmed on Twitter that his staff called the police.

"We deal with sensitive subject matter and constituents deserve privacy when in my office," he tweeted. "After the individuals would not leave my office following their protest, in order to protect individuals coming in for private meetings, the staff needed assistance to clear the office."

Niagara Regional Police Service was called to the Beamsville office for "a disturbance" around 2:30 p.m., said Const. Phil Gavin.

"Three officers attended the scene," he said. "The group left on their own accord following a brief sit down. Our officers remained on scene for approximately 45 minutes to ensure the public peace."

The Southern Ontario Library Service (SOLS) announced last month that it was ending its interlibrary loan service because of a 50 per cent cut in provincial funding. In the April 11 budget, the province reduced funding to the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, which funds SOLS, from 1.55 billion to $1.49 billion.

In a statement to CBC News, Brett Weltman, press secretary for the minister, said the PC government "recognizes the importance of libraries to Ontario communities across the province."

Rural and small-town libraries say they're particularly affected.