After all the tragedy, are long-term care homes better?

Final findings from Ontario's Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission are due today, though it remains to be seen when the province will release them publicly.

This comes after the Auditor General put out her own critique into pandemic readiness and response in long-term care earlier this week. She found Ontario's long-term care sector wasn't ready or equipped for COVID, hampered by understaffing, poor infection control and the slow response of the provincial government.

It's the topic on Friday's extended edition of Ontario Today: After all the tragedy in long term care homes this past year, are things any better now?

