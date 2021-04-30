After all the tragedy, are long-term care homes better?
Ontario Today talks future of long-term care on Friday's show
Final findings from Ontario's Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission are due today, though it remains to be seen when the province will release them publicly.
This comes after the Auditor General put out her own critique into pandemic readiness and response in long-term care earlier this week. She found Ontario's long-term care sector wasn't ready or equipped for COVID, hampered by understaffing, poor infection control and the slow response of the provincial government.
- More on the auditor general's report
- Ontario largely ignored long-term care as COVID-19 crisis began, internal documents reveal
It's the topic on Friday's extended edition of Ontario Today: After all the tragedy in long term care homes this past year, are things any better now?
CBC Radio's daily provincial call-in show is again extending to an hour-and-a-half Friday to take your calls on the topic. Tune in to CBC Radio Friday between 12 noon and 1:30 p.m. ET, listen here or call in at 1-888-817-8995.
Leave a comment on what you want for the future of Ontario's long-term care homes below. Some of the best and most insightful will be featured throughout the show.
With files from Adam Carter
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?