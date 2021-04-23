Seriously ill with COVID-19: What do you want others to know?
Ontario Today speaks to those who have been seriously sick on Friday's show
Ontario's chief coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer says people are now dying of COVID-19 at their homes, something he hasn't seen here during the pandemic.
"People were in stable condition and then deteriorated very quickly to their unfortunate deaths," he said Thursday.
This as the province's ICU admissions hit all-time highs — there are 806 people with COVID-related critical illnesses in Ontario's ICUs. 588 of those patients require a ventilator to breathe.
It's the topic on Friday's extended edition of Ontario Today: Seriously ill, so fast. What do you want others to know?
CBC Radio's daily provincial call-in show is again extending to an hour-and-a-half Friday to take your calls on the topic. Tune in to CBC Radio Friday at 12 noon ET or listen here.
Leave a comment on getting seriously sick with COVID-19 below. Some of the best and most insightful will be featured throughout the show.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?