Seriously ill with COVID-19: What do you want others to know?

Ontario's chief coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer says people are now dying of COVID-19 at their homes, something he hasn't seen here during the pandemic.

"People were in stable condition and then deteriorated very quickly to their unfortunate deaths," he said Thursday.

This as the province's ICU admissions hit all-time highs — there are 806 people with COVID-related critical illnesses in Ontario's ICUs. 588 of those patients require a ventilator to breathe.

It's the topic on Friday's extended edition of Ontario Today: Seriously ill, so fast.

