How COVID-19 enforcement could target Ontario's most vulnerable: Live at noon on Thursday
Know your rights under COVID-19 enforcement. Join our live interview at noon on Thursday
Toronto lawyer Knia Singh, Michael Blashko from the Hamilton Community Legal Clinic and former Canadian Human Rights Commissioner Sandi Hall join us live at noon on Thursday to talk about how COVID-19 enforcement could target Ontario's most vulnerable.
Blashko, lead for the Queer Justice Project, says that it's people who can't work from home who are most likely to be under suspicion of violating Ontario's stay-at-home order.
CBC's Conrad Collaco interviews Blashko, Singh and Hall at noon on Thursday. You can watch live on this page.
What are your rights while police enforce COVID-19 social distancing regulations in Ontario? Singh, principal lawyer at Ma'at Legal Services in Toronto, can help answer that question.
What concerns do you have about the stay-at-home order? Is it the best option right now? What do you make of Ontario police services saying publicly they would refuse to use the powers issued by the Ontario government on Saturday?
One day after the new restrictions were announced, the provincial government walked back some of those new policing powers.
