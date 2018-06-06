A Six Nations-based lacrosse league is suing the Ontario Lacrosse Association (OLA) for more than $2 million, alleging the provincial governing body is targeting its players with "oppressive" regulations and wants its "destruction."

The lawsuit filed by the recently launched Tewaaraton Lacrosse League (TLL) also calls for an injunction to set aside two subsections of OLA regulations.

"Rather than encouraging as many people as possible to play lacrosse, including through supporting a new league with Six Nations ties, the OLA decided to instead require that players pledge fealty to its association," reads a statement of claim filed in the Superior Court in Toronto.

It goes on to say the OLA changed its regulations in June and August 2021 to ensure players who sign up to play in "non-sanctioned leagues" such as the TLL will have their membership voided.

The TLL alleges commentary shared along with the new regulations cautioned players who joined the Six Nations league that they would face "ramifications," including not being able to play in OLA leagues, on Team Ontario or Team Canada, the statement of claim says.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

A statement from the TLL <a href="https://t.co/t1IodoRrCx">pic.twitter.com/t1IodoRrCx</a> —@TheTLL

The OLA did not respond to requests for comment.

Staff at the court said a statement of defence had not been filed as of Feb. 9.

The TLL was launched in the spring of 2021. In its statement of claim, the league points to the timing of the OLA's regulatory changes and its creation, saying it's no coincidence.

The league was created partly out of frustration with rigid regulations put in place by the sport's governing bodies, league president Lewis Staats previously told CBC News.

Staats said teams had made proposed changes for years, but were always voted down, adding the TLL wanted to move the game forward.

He pointed to three areas where the league felt lacrosse could grow, from increasing the age eligibility, following National Lacrosse League (NLL) rules that "speed the game up," and harnessing social media to help fans connect with players.

The four-team box (indoor) lacrosse league is open to players up to age 23.

Lawsuit claims OLA goal is 'destruction' of new league

The TLL is seeking $2 million in damages for "interference by unlawful means" and another $200,000 in punitive damages, according to the statement of claim.

The claim alleges the OLA's regulations threaten talented players, and leaves their dreams of playing for their province or country "quashed."

It also claims the regulations target TLL and are designed to do what the OLA can't do directly, which is "eliminate a league that it bizarrely views as a competitor."

The TLL also says it has suffered and continues to suffer economic harm as long as the OLA regulations are in place.

An Aug. 15 statement from Staats on the league's website says plans for a TLL and NLL player showcase had to be scuttled because of "uncertainty" created by the OLA's rules.

Wants players to decide

The TLL had filed a complaint with Canada's Competition Bureau, the statement adds.

"We plan on seeing this process through, so that in the end, it's the players who get to freely decide which lacrosse team or league they want to play for and can do so without any threats of suspension as they make that choice," Staats said.

The league is working on plans for its 2022 season, the statement of claim says, but if it has no players, arena rentals and coaching contracts, among other costs, will be in vain.

"The destruction of the TLL is the OLA's desired goal," the statement reads.

"The OLA is supposed to be supporting the growth of the game of lacrosse ... [not] protecting its own members."