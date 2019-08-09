'Extreme overcrowding" at Barton jail among human right concerns raised

The Ontario Human Rights Commission says that the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre is "extremely overcrowded" and needs to do more to deal with prisoners with addictions.

In a letter to the Ministry of the Solicitor General, the OHRC told the Ontario government that it could stop a cycle of addiction and incarceration, and called on it to make a change to an approach "rooted in human rights."

The letter comes after commission leaders and staff toured the jail with a view to how it is meeting human rights standards. Its officials also spoke with HWDC workers, prisoners and their families.

The letter detailing its findings says the conditions at the Barton Street jail fall "well short" of standards and guards feel they are not sufficiently trained.

In addition to overcrowding, it cited concerns about rare access to fresh air, and long wait times to see doctors and psychologists.

After a six-week long inquest into the deaths of eight men in 2018, a coroner jury produced 62 recommendations for the jail. The findings of OHRC parallel these recommendations and the calls for action by prisoners and their families over the past few years.

At least 11 people died from drug overdoses at the HWDC between 2010 and 2017, according to statistics from the Office of the Chief Coroner. As of May this year, there had been 20 overdoses at the jail, with at least 3 of them fatal.

Poor living conditions

According to Renu Mandhane OHRC's chief commissioner, HWDC is so overcrowded that cells originally designed for one person regularly hold three. And when the jail is locked down, prisoners can spend days confined in these rooms.

She said that this promotes stress and anxiety among prisoners and "can lead to 'voluntary' admission to segregation, use of intoxicants, violence or other harmful behaviours." This especially rings true for vulnerable prisoners, like young people and those with mental health disabilities.

She also noted that prisoners with mental health disabilities "continue to be placed in segregation."

The OHRC letter also revealed that prisoners only have access to yard time every few weeks despite being required to have one hour of open air time daily. This also conflicts with HWDC's ability to accommodate prisoner's "creed-related needs." Though Indigenous prisoners are "offered the opportunity to smudge" this lack of outdoor time means they rarely get the chance.

Lack of Training

As well as the shortcomings in living conditions, the OHRC expressed concern for a lack of training among jail staff.

Correctional officers admitted that they are not adequately trained to operate the x-ray body scanner that detects contraband substances upon entry to the jail. All prisoners admitted into HWDC go through this x-ray.

The officers also questioned the approach of using drug-sniffing dogs. In one instance, there was an overdose one hour after the dogs went through the institution.

All those they spoke to admitted that "drugs are easily accessible" in the prison.

The lack of staff training also creates barriers for prisoners once they leave. HWDC staff aren't trained to administer a screener that is a pre-condition for admission into community treatment programs. This means that prisoners cannot immediately enrol. Combined with delays in activating provincial health coverage after leaving HWDC, they're blocked from receiving treatment.