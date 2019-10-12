Skip to Main Content
Mourners to gather for slain teenager's funeral in Hamilton
Hamilton

Mourners to gather for slain teenager's funeral in Hamilton

Family and friends will gather to mourn Devan Bracci-Selvey at the 14-year-old's funeral in Hamilton on Saturday.

Devan Bracci-Selvey, 14, was stabbed to death outside of his school on Monday

The Canadian Press ·
Photos of Devan Bracci-Selvey sit among stuffed animals, flowers and messages of support at a makeshift memorial outside the 14-year-old's Hamilton home. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Family and friends will gather to mourn Devan Bracci-Selvey at the 14-year-old's funeral in Hamilton on Saturday.

The teen was stabbed to death outside his school — and in front of his mother — on Monday afternoon.

An obituary for Devan describes him as having a passion for old cars and video games, and "a loving heart for animals."

The funeral is to be held at Stoney Creek United Church at 1 p.m. and it is open to the public, though cameras are not allowed. The family has asked those attending the funeral to wear pink to symbolize anti-bullying.

Shari-Ann Bracci-Selvey says her son was the target of bullying since the second day of the school year, when tormentors allegedly stole his bike.

Two teens have been charged with first-degree murder in her son's death, a 14-year-old youth and an 18-year-old man.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories