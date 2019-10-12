Mourners to gather for slain teenager's funeral in Hamilton
Devan Bracci-Selvey, 14, was stabbed to death outside of his school on Monday
Family and friends will gather to mourn Devan Bracci-Selvey at the 14-year-old's funeral in Hamilton on Saturday.
The teen was stabbed to death outside his school — and in front of his mother — on Monday afternoon.
An obituary for Devan describes him as having a passion for old cars and video games, and "a loving heart for animals."
The funeral is to be held at Stoney Creek United Church at 1 p.m. and it is open to the public, though cameras are not allowed. The family has asked those attending the funeral to wear pink to symbolize anti-bullying.
Shari-Ann Bracci-Selvey says her son was the target of bullying since the second day of the school year, when tormentors allegedly stole his bike.
Two teens have been charged with first-degree murder in her son's death, a 14-year-old youth and an 18-year-old man.