Hamilton

Hamilton police warn residents to stay inside after double homicide in city's east end

Hamilton police say they are investigating a double homicide in the city's east end.

Police dealing with barricaded person believed to be involved in the deaths

The Canadian Press ·
A police vehicle with the words Hamilton police on it.
Hamilton police say the investigation is also affecting traffic and are asking drivers to use an alternate route. (Chris Seto/CBC)

Police say the killings took place in the area of Jones Road and Barton Street but have released few other details.

They say officers are actively dealing with a barricaded person believed to be involved in the incident.

Police are warning the public to stay away from the area.

They say residents living nearby must remain in their homes.

Police say the investigation is also affecting traffic, and they are asking drivers to use an alternative route.

