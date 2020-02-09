Skip to Main Content
Police say 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at motel in Brantford, Ont.
Hamilton

Police in southern Ontario say a man is dead and two others are injured after they were shot in a motel on Saturday morning.

Officers say they believe the shooting is not random act of violence

The Canadian Press ·
A man is dead and two others are injured after three people were shot in a motel on Saturday morning, Brantford police say. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

They say officers responded to the incident at around 5:50 a.m. in Brantford, Ont.

Brantford Police say the three were all taken to hospital, where one man eventually died.

Investigators say the two others are still being treated for gunshot wounds.

They say the incident is not believed to be a random act of violence.

Officers say they closed down the scene of the crime as they investigated the incident.
 

