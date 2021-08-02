1 person dead, another missing after swim in Niagara River

A woman is dead and a man is missing after they went for a Sunday afternoon swim in the Niagara River, police said.

Niagara Regional Police said the two, both in their 20s, had been hiking with friends from the Greater Toronto Area when they entered the river, which has strong currents.

Media relations officer Const. Phil Gavin said a 911 call came in around 5 p.m. about swimmers in distress near the Niagara Glen — an area where people like to hike — and officers later pulled a Toronto woman from the water in critical condition.

Police say the officers tried to resuscitate her before EMS personnel rushed her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the man had tried to help the woman when he saw she was in trouble but disappeared under the water.

Search continues Monday for missing man

Gavin said a shoreline search continues on Monday.

"The search effort actually commenced last night. There was a significant amount of resources last night. The Canadian and U.S. Coast Guard both had vessels there," Gavin told CBC News

"The Niagara Regional Police Marine Unit had a vessel there, the Niagara Parks police Kayangel River team, they were doing shoreline searches on the ground. And the Erie County Sheriff from New York, they also had a helicopter in the area. So there was quite a bit of resources that were put toward the effort last night.

"Today, the Niagara Regional Police Marine Unit have the vessel and they will be doing shoreline searches in an attempt to hopefully locate the missing male," Gavin added.

He said Monday's search will be from the mouth of the Niagara River in Niagara-on-the-Lake at Lake Ontario, moving south along the shoreline toward the shore

The names of the two victims were not immediately released.