Residents told to shelter in place in Ohsweken, Ont., due to 'barricaded' person shooting at police: OPP

Residents in Ohsweken, Ont., have been told to shelter in place as an "barricaded individual" on Chiefswood Road "has been discharging a firearm at police officers," police say.

Around 3 a.m. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that they were assisting Six Nations Police with an "active weapons incident" on Chiefswood Road between Fifth and Six Line in Ohsweken, part of Six Nations of the Grand River around 40 kilometres south of Hamilton.

Around 6:30 a.m. OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said there were no injuries to report. He said earlier in the morning it was "not an active shooter. This is a contained and isolated incident that police are currently dealing with."

At 9 a.m., police said they continued to recommend residents "shelter in place" and that motorists should avoid the area.

"We have an individual who is still discharging firearm at officers and we're going to update you as soon as we can," said Staff Sgt. Derrick Anderson with Six Nations Police.

Roads in the area have been closed as a result. They include:

Highway 54 at Chiefswood Road.

Chiefswood Road at Fifth Line.

Sixth Line at Tuscarora Road.

Some local residents received an alert in the early hours of the morning saying there was an "active shooter" in the area but the alert was cancelled at 3:28 a.m.