'Licences are on the line' as nurses work to help Ontario hospitals fight COVID-19: union

Some Ontario nurses say they're worried they may end up losing their licences for taking on extra work as hospitals try to manage an influx of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province recently issued an order to allow health-care professionals, like nurses working in hospitals, to provide care outside their typical scope of practice provided it is helping fight the pandemic.

But Rafal Fratczak, a registered practical nurse (RPN) at Niagara Health, says the College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO) also states that nurses are still required to work within their knowledge, skill and judgment — which puts the onus on the individual nurse to decide if they can or can't do a procedure.

Nurses who might not be ready to take on what is being asked of them may say yes to avoid disappointing their colleagues, he said.

If a nurse does take that risk, someone could complain to the CNO. Fratczak said that means "licences are on the line."

"It creates a lot of fear, confusion and a huge amount of stress," he said in an interview.

Jackie Walker, SEIU Healthcare's nursing division president and also an RPN, said it could impact the care people receive.

"It could put patients at risk if nurses don't say no, if nurses don't assess their knowledge, skill and judgment and [don't refuse] the work being assigned with them," she said.

But Walker said declining work isn't that simple.

"There are unofficial consequences to saying no, " she said.

"RPNs have shared with me that they have been ostracized and bullied on the unit for not having a specific knowledge, skill and judgment that maybe their counterparts want them to have."

Fratczak said the pressure has caused some nurses to go on sick leave and retire early.

It's a sign of a severely strained health-care system during a third wave of COVID-19 cases, many of which are variants of concern.

Questions about nursing licences are also popping up in Hamilton.

Dr. Cheryl Williams, the chief nursing executive St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton, answered a question about nursing licences during a town hall meeting on April 26. She said the care is always being done in the context of the pandemic.

"As we're asking you to do things differently, like working in a team-based model of care and any other changes we're making, we're making sure we have all that documented and it's really clear so the expectations and the support is there for you," she said.

"We are expecting our colleges would recognize, acknowledge, support and put any complaints that someone may make toward anybody's licence during the midst of the pandemic in the context and environment in which care is being provided, including the expectations that have been asked of you from the province and the organization that is directing your work."

CNO says no complaints submitted so far

The CNO issued a letter due to the "high degree of uncertainty and stress" nurses were feeling.

"During these challenging times, we are working hard to get you the support you need," executive director and CEO Anne Coghlan said in a letter.

In an email response on Tuesday afternoon, CNO said hospitals are supposed to provide staff with the training to meet their needs.

It also said CNO is guiding nurses to work with their employers to maintain "safe nursing practice" wherever they're working.

So far, the college says it hasn't received any complaints about nurses working outside the scope of their practice.