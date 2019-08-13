Norwegian Air ends trans-Atlantic flights from Hamilton over 737 Max grounding
Its last flight between Hamilton and Ireland will depart on Sept. 13.
Norwegian Air is discontinuing its trans-Atlantic service out of Hamilton.
The airline says that the grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircrafts have made the routes between Ireland and Hamilton, as well as two other United States airports, "no longer commercially viable."
Its last flight to Ireland from Hamilton's John C. Munro airport will depart on Sept 13.
Before the airline started its Hamilton service, Anders Lindstrom, director of communications for Norwegian's North America branch, told CBC that the flights would encourage Canadians to fly out of Canada instead of crossing the border to U.S. airports.
Norwegian Air will also end its Ireland flights from Stewart Airport in New York's Hudson Valley and T.F. Green Airport in Providence, Rhode Island on Sept. 14.
The airline says the decision reflects uncertainty about when or whether the troubled Boeing 737 Max will return to the air. Aviation authorities around the world grounded the plane in March after two fatal crashes. Norwegian bought the 737 Max specifically to support service between Europe and smaller airports across the Atlantic.
