Norwegian Air ends trans-Atlantic flights from Hamilton over 737 Max grounding
Hamilton

Norwegian Air ends trans-Atlantic flights from three North American airports because the grounding of Boeing 737 Max has made the routes "no longer commercially viable." Cancelled routes include Hamilton to Ireland.

Its last flight between Hamilton and Ireland will depart on Sept. 13. 

The Associated Press ·
Norwegian bought the 737 Max specifically to support service between Europe and smaller airports across the Atlantic. The Boeing 737-800 aircrafts, pictured above, were used for their other routes. (Johan Nilsson/Associated Press)

The airline says that the grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircrafts have made the routes between Ireland and Hamilton, as well as two other United States airports, "no longer commercially viable." 

Its last flight to Ireland from Hamilton's John C. Munro airport will depart on Sept 13. 

The Oslo-based carrier began offering daily year-round service between Hamilton and Dublin in March. It attracted travellers with its low fares, and was the only airline at Hamilton airport that offered direct flights to Europe. 

Before the airline started its Hamilton service, Anders Lindstrom, director of communications for Norwegian's North America branch, told CBC that the flights would encourage Canadians to fly out of Canada instead of crossing the border to U.S. airports.

Norwegian Air will also end its Ireland flights from Stewart Airport in New York's Hudson Valley and T.F. Green Airport in Providence, Rhode Island on Sept. 14. 

The airline says the decision reflects uncertainty about when or whether the troubled Boeing 737 Max will return to the air. Aviation authorities around the world grounded the plane in March after two fatal crashes. Norwegian bought the 737 Max specifically to support service between Europe and smaller airports across the Atlantic.

