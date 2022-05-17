OPP say man with 2,000 pot plants in his vehicle tried to avoid RIDE stop

Norfolk County OPP say a man who tried to avoid a RIDE program in Simcoe by turning down a dead-end street has been charged after police stopped his vehicle and found 2,000 cannabis plants.

Officers noticed the driver avoid the road stop, but he turned down a road without an exit, according to Acting Sergeant Ed Sanchuk.

When they stopped and searched the vehicle they found the plants, which Sanchuk said he was told were "clones."

The term "clones" refers to cuttings taken from a full-grown plant which have established roots and can be transported and replanted.

Sanchuk said a 36-year-old from Markham, Ont. was charged with distributing more than four cannabis plants that are not budding or flowering, contrary to the Cannabis Act.

He's set to appear in court at a later date.