Norfolk man asleep by gas pump with blood alcohol level 3 times over the limit: OPP

A Norfolk County man is facing impaired driving charges, police say, after he was found passed out behind the wheel at a gas station with three times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.

Provincial police were called to the gas station on Queensway West in Simcoe around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators found the driver sleeping in his pickup truck beside the pump and arrested him without incident.

The 51-year-old is facing charges including operating a vehicle while impaired and driving with a blood alcohol level of over 80 milligrams.