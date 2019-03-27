New
Norfolk man asleep by gas pump with blood alcohol level 3 times over the limit: OPP
Investigators found the driver sleeping in his vehicle beside the pump and arrested him without incident.
A Norfolk County man is facing impaired driving charges, police say, after he was found passed out behind the wheel at a gas station with three times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.
Provincial police were called to the gas station on Queensway West in Simcoe around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.
Investigators found the driver sleeping in his pickup truck beside the pump and arrested him without incident.
The 51-year-old is facing charges including operating a vehicle while impaired and driving with a blood alcohol level of over 80 milligrams.