Police called after a Norfolk man barks and howls outside his neighbour's window

Police were called to a Simcoe home this weekend after a man barked and howled like a dog outside his neighbour's window.

A 41-year-old man was tired of the incessant barking from his neighbour's dogs, Norfolk County OPP say.

So around 2 a.m. Saturday, police say, he stood outside his neighbour's window and barked. This riled the dogs inside, and they began to "bark excessively."

Police were called around 7:55 a.m. Officers spoke to both men and were able to "mediate a resolution," says a media release.

Both men were also warned about the county noise bylaw.