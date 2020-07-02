Norfolk County driver charged with leaving family dog alone in hot car

A 33-year-old Norfolk County resident was charged after Ontario Provincial Police say the family dog was left alone inside a hot car.

Police say a call came in on Tuesday at 1:20 p.m. concerning someone's driving.

Officers patrolling the area tracked down the vehicle in a Walmart parking lot at Queensway East in Simcoe.

Police say the driver was in the store while the family dog was alone inside the hot vehicle.

When the pet owner arrived, police say, officers issued a provincial offence notice under the county's care and control of animals bylaw.