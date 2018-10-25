'Devastating' crash in Norfolk County sends 10 to hospital

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a multi-vehicle, chain-reaction crash that sent 10 people to hospital Thursday and left debris strewn over a highway in Norfolk County.

It happened around 6:56 a.m., police say. According to a news release, that's when a pickup truck that was going southbound on Highway 24 was preparing to turn east onto Norfolk County Road 19 East, and a five-vehicle crash ensued.

Const. Ed Sanchuk called it a "devastating collision."

"They were rear-ended and it caused a chain reaction," he said in a live broadcast from the scene.

Ten people were rushed to hospital with various injuries. A passenger who was found in one of the vehicles suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Hamilton.

"Officers that are here are just amazed that there weren't deaths," Sanchuk said.

"Our thoughts and prayer are going out to everyone involved in this collision."

Collision investigators expected to be at the scene for most of the day Thursday, sifting through the wreckage.

Highway 24 is closed between Windham Road 3 and Norfolk Road 19 West for the investigation.

Police say charges are pending.