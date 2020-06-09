19-year-old missing after falling into fast-moving section of Niagara River

Police say a 19-year-old is missing after he fell into a fast-moving section of the Niagara River Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the river near Niagara Glen and the Niagara River Parkway around 7:15 p.m. after reports of a person in distress.

Police say four men were on a hike and stopped to take some pictures on a rock when one of them slipped and fell into the river.

"The area of the river the male fell into is very fast flowing with a strong current," according to a media release.

It states the police marine unit, the parks police high angle river team and fire department all joined the search, along with the Canadian Coast Guard, Erie County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Coast Guard and a search and rescue helicopter from CFB Trenton.

However, the 19-year-old, who police say is from St. Catharines has not been found. His identity is also not being released.

Police say they're investigating and the search is set to continue with the marine unit combing the river while Niagara Parks Police and Niagara Helicopters carry out aerial scans.

The missing man fell into the river just days after parks police rescued a teen who became stranded on some rocks in Niagara's lower river gorge Saturday and a firefighter was nearly swept away in the swift waters trying to save him.

Both people were eventually pulled to safety, according to police.