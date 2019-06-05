Niagara police searching for suspect after alleged sexual assault of 9-year-old girl

Niagara police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl in St. Catharines.

Officers were called to the corner of Haynes Avenue and Church Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday after reports of the alleged assault.

Investigators with the child abuse unit say a man approached a nine-year-old girl around 5:30 p.m. that day and assaulted her. The child did not suffer any physical injuries, according to police.

The suspect is described as a man with a "tanned complexion" who is between 20 and 30 years old and anywhere from 5'2" to 5'5" tall.

He was wearing a red hoodie sweatshirt and black athletic pants with a white stripe, say police. Later, he was seen fleeing in a blue sweater.

Officers searched for the man, but did not find him. Detectives are continuing to canvas the area and review surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact police.