Niagara police officer shot, seriously injured in Pelham, Ont.

A Niagara Regional Police officer has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after being shot in Pelham, Ont.

Police said in a statement Thursday afternoon that there was "an incident in Pelham involving members of the NRPS."

"An officer has been transported by paramedics from the scene with injuries."

The statement did not describe the nature of the incident.

Police say the provincial Special Investigations Unit is investigating.

"As the SIU is involved we are prohibited from providing further information at this time," the statement reads.

The SIU is investigating a police-involved shooting in Pelham. One officer sustained a serious injury. More details to come. —@SIUOntario

The SIU said in a tweet that it is investigating a "police-involved shooting" where an officer sustained a serious injury.

Ornge Air Ambulance said a person is being transported by helicopter from a St. Catharines, Ont., hospital to a Hamilton trauma centre in critical condition.

More to come.