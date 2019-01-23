Niagara police officer with home-based massage business charged with sexual assault

A Niagara police officer, who investigators say was running a home-based massage business, has been charged with five counts of sexual assault.

Niagara police arrested a 50-year-old constable Wednesday.

Police say he used the identity "Dave Allen" on Facebook. He also operated under the name "Massage by Dave," and gave massages at his Port Colborne, Ont., home.

Niagara Regional Police began investigating in December. The officer is a 28-year veteran of the force and has been on administrative leave.

David Kukoly is now suspended with pay. He's being held pending a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Police believe there could be more victims. Anyone who used the massage services of "Dave Allen" should call Staff Sgt. Paul Koscinski at 905-688-4111 ext. 5121.

Chief Bryan MacCulloch issued a statement Wednesday saying there'll be a "thorough investigation."

"If that investigation results in charges, I remain committed to the values of transparency to the community that we serve," he said, "no matter how uncomfortable the outcome may be."