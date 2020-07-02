Niagara police bust $34M cannabis grow-op in St. Catharines

Niagara regional police have arrested 11 people connected to an illegal grow-op and seized thousands of marijuana plants worth $34 million.

After receiving complaints from the public in May, police began investigating a large scale illegal cannabis grow operation in St. Catharines around the area of Third Street Louth and Main Street.

On Tuesday, police say officers executed a search warrant in the area and discovered 11 people working on and tending to cannabis plants.

They found around 17,200 plants in various stages of growth, with a street value worth around $34 million.

This is the largest marijuana grow operation investigation by the Niagara police.

Police have arrested several people from Scarborough, including two 51-year-olds, a 48-year-old, a 52-year-old, and a 50-year-old resident.

Police also arrested 41-year-old and 35-year-old residents of Markham, a 54-year-old resident of Toronto, a 63-year-old St. Catharines resident, and a 68-year-old from New York.

All have been charged with unauthorized production of cannabis contrary to the federal cannabis act.

They have been released and will appear in court in September.

Police say one suspect has yet to be identified and was being held pending a video bail hearing on Wednesday until his identity can be determined.