Charges withdrawn against Hamilton woman recorded in racist parking lot rant

Charges against a Hamilton woman who was captured on video making a racist rant in the parking lot of a Niagara outlet mall have been withdrawn.

Niagara police charged Patricia Zammit, 51, with assault and uttering threats after an incident in the parking lot of Outlet Collection in Niagara-on-the-Lake on Boxing Day.

Now the Crown attorney's office in St. Catharines said those charges have been withdrawn and supplanted by a peace bond.

Police previously said they were called to the mall following a dispute in the parking lot.

A 66-second video, which was reportedly recorded outside the mall by a person of colour involved in the altercation, showed a woman using derogatory remarks against Asian people before swatting at the recording device.

"You don't know what a signal is? Guess what? Even in China they have signal lights," the woman says in the video.

She then accuses the person recording of trying to kick her, before threatening to call police.

"It's safe to say racism played a role in this incident," said Const. Phil Gavin at the time.