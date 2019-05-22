Niagara officer shot by fellow cop now facing criminal charges

The Niagara regional police officer shot and seriously wounded by a fellow officer has himself been charged in connection with the incident.

Provincial police announced Wednesday that Const. Nathan Parker is charged with assaulting a police officer, assault with intent to resist arrest and assault with a weapon.

The charges appear to shed some light on the puzzling shooting on Nov. 29, 2018 that happened while a group of officers were investigating a collision from a few days before, around Roland Road and Effingham Street.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the shots were fired after an altercation.

Det.-Sgt. Shane Donovan of the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) is also facing charges for the shooting including attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

It is not yet clear what led to the shooting. (Samantha Craggs/CBC)

The fact that Parker's charges include assaulting an officer and resisting arrest points to the possibility the altercation involved Donovan or other officers trying to take him into custody before the trigger was pulled. The reason for the altercation is still unclear.

Donovan, who headed up the collision reconstruction unit, is alleged to have fired his weapon multiple times. Parker was seriously injured and airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital, according to the SIU.

OPP investigated at chief's request

Donovan is suspended with pay. Parker is still off work and recovering from his injuries.

Parker is a 28-year veteran of the force, according to the NRPS. In that time, he has reportedly faced multiple disciplinary hearings under the Police Services Act.

The OPP's criminal investigation branch began conducting a parallel investigation into the shooting after a request from the chief of the Niagara Regional Police, according to a media release.

Parker, 52, is scheduled to appear in court in St. Catharines on June 10.