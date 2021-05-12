Skip to Main Content
1 person dead, another in hospital after bystander saves man from burning Mercedes

One person has died and another was hospitalized after a Mercedes crashed into a tree in Niagara Falls and caught on fire. Police say a bystander was able to save the passenger. 

Police say the passenger has non-life threatening injuries after being pulled from the fire

Niagara police say the driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene. (Laura Clementson/CBC)

On May 11 around 9 p.m., Niagara Falls officers responded to the crash in the area Dorchester Road and Oldfield Road. 

Investigators say a silver Mercedes left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The Mercedes caught on fire, but a bystander was able to pull the passenger out of the car.

Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A media release says the passenger, a 59-year-old Niagara Falls man, was transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives continue to investigate with the collision reconstruction unit.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-688-4111, ext. 100-9206

