A hazardous waste management company and its owners are facing 84 charges after a series of explosions occurred earlier this year, killing a worker and triggering nearby homes to be evacuated in St. Catharines, Ont.

Ssonix Products and three directors are each facing 21 charges under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act, the city said last week. If found guilty of any of these provincial offences, the company could be fined up to $500,000 and the directors up to $50,000.

Owner Steve Baker declined to comment when reached by CBC Hamilton Friday.

The city did not immediately respond to a request for the types of charges laid.

The explosion happened on Jan. 12 at about 6:30 a.m. Ryan Konkin, 37, was the only worker in the building and was rushed to hospital with "significant burns" but later died of his injuries, Fire Chief Dave Upper previously said.

Konkin's fiancée, Natalia Sepúlveda-Lastra, said the first responders who treated him heard his final words.

"He managed to say to the nurses, 'All I did was open the door.' ... I wish I could've been the one that heard that," Sepúlveda-Lastra said.

Residents who lived near the site were forced to leave their homes for most of the day as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

Company applies to reopen

The industrial waste processing business has been closed since the fire, but in August applied to the province seeking environmental compliance approval so it can reopen, according to a provincial notice posted online.

The main building that included an office, lab and storage was partly destroyed and then demolished, but Ssonix Products is proposing limiting operations to one remaining building until the other can be rebuilt, the notice says. In the meantime, it would use three sea containers and a trailer.

The explosion killed one worker and took fire fighters all day to put out, resulting in residents having to evacuate the area. (Dina Mavridis/Twitter)

The public can submit their comments by Sept. 29.

The company has also faced one Ministry of Labour order earlier this year, and has been obligated to meet 11 requirements.

Orders are issued when a ministry inspector determines a contravention of the Occupational Health and Safety Act. Some examples include clearing debris to prevent trip hazards or protecting workers from electrical hazards.

Requirements are orders issued when an inspector has to get information or verify compliance. Examples of those include a requirement to provide documents or to keep employees away from the scene.