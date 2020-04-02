Niagara police find body of 24-year-old Toronto man, investigate as a homicide

Niagara police are investigating a homicide after finding the body of 24-year-old Toronto man on Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of human remains near a wooded area near Ort Road and Marshall Road on Sunday at 12:45 p.m.

After a post-mortem examination on Monday, detectives are now treating the investigation as a homicide.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area, either driving or walking, on March 29 before 12:45 p.m. to contact detectives.