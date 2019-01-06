New GO train service to and from Niagara Falls set for Monday

Starting tomorrow, people can board a GO train to and from Niagara Falls.

The first train of the new service will roll out of Niagara Falls Monday morning at 5:19 a.m. making a stop in St. Catharines before continuing on to Toronto's Union Station.

It's the beginning of a regular weekday GO train service with one daily train trip from Niagara to Toronto and back each day.

Metrolinx announced the expansion in December.

The province says the morning train which currently starts from Hamilton's West Harbour station at 6:39 a.m. will now start in Niagara Falls at 5:19 a.m., with a stop in St. Catharines before a stop in Hamilton and onwards to Toronto.

Then in the evening, the existing train trip from Union Station at 5:15 p.m. to West Harbour will continue on to St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.