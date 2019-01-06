Skip to Main Content
New GO train service to and from Niagara Falls set for Monday

Starting Monday there will be a regular weekday GO train service with one daily train trip from Niagara to Toronto and back each day.

The train leaves from Niagara Falls at 5:19 a.m.

Metrolinx announced in December that it's adding a weekday GO train service to Niagara Falls and St. Catharines — in the form of one daily train trip from Niagara to Toronto and back each day. (Canadian Press )

The province says the morning train which currently starts from Hamilton's West Harbour station at 6:39 a.m. will now start in Niagara Falls at 5:19 a.m., with a stop in St. Catharines before a stop in Hamilton and onwards to Toronto.

Then in the evening, the existing train trip from Union Station at 5:15 p.m. to West Harbour will continue on to St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.

