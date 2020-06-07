Niagara firefighter rescued after trying to save 16-year-old from whirlpool

A 16-year-old boy was rescued from a whirlpool in Niagara's lower river gorge — but police say a firefighter got nearly got swept away in the swift waters trying to save him.

Officers say they received a distress call at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighers also arrived.

Police say that's when one firefighter used his quick release to come off his rope and rescue the teen.

The firefighter and teen were both taken to hospital. (Niagara Regional Police)

The teen ended up stranded on a rock while the firefighter ended up in the water, going downstream.

Niagara's High Angle Rescue Team got the teen off the rock. The marine unit eventually rescued the firefighter too.

They were both transported to hospital for a checkup and the teen had minor injuries.