New Year's Eve show by Walk Off the Earth cancelled after band member's death

Walk Off the Earth's New Year's Eve performance in Niagara Falls, Ont., has been cancelled following the death of one of the band's members.

Mike Taylor, also known by fans as "Beard Guy," was the keyboardist and vocalist in the Canadian indie pop group. He died of "natural causes" Saturday night in his sleep, according to a statement from the band.

"Mike had a love for life that was unmatched and a willingness to give that went beyond ordinary means," the statement added. "Our deepest sympathies are with his two children, whom he adored more than anything else in the world."

The group was slated to play in Queen Victoria Park to ring in the new year, but the performance has since been called off.

"Niagara Parks wishes to extend their deepest sympathies to Walk Off the Earth's Mike Taylor's family and the band members during this trying time," read a statement from the event organizer.

The show will still go on starting at 8 p.m. with performances by Avenue Inn, The Sheepdogs and Burton Cummings, along with an added performance by Toronto-based classic rock band, the Carpet Frogs, who are touring with Cummings.

Visitors are warned to dress for the weather and to plan their routes to and from the event to avoid road closures.