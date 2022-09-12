Niagara Falls to be illuminated royal blue to honour Queen Elizabeth II

The falls will glisten royal blue every night during Queen Elizabeth II's official mourning period.

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board said Monday it will be paying tribute to the Queen by lighting up both the Canadian and American falls.

The colour chosen for the illumination is inspired by the blue found in all the viceregal flags of Canada, according to the release by Niagara Parks.

"The royal blue hue also mimics the shade of the jewels worn by Her Majesty in her last official Canadian portrait," the release said.

The lighting will happen every night starting from 10:30 p. m. to midnight until the mourning period concludes on Sept. 19.

"Niagara Falls will join landmarks across Canada, such as the Senate of Canada Building and Peace Tower, in a coordinated illumination to create a powerful nationwide visual tribute to Her Majesty the Queen," Niagara Parks said.

The Queen's passing prompted a step-by-step plan on how the British government deals with her death, including a 12-day mourning period.

This mourning period concludes on Sept. 19, the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral and burial in London, which will be the first funeral for a monarch since King George II's in 1760.

The funeral will be an unprecedented event in history, with Queen Elizabeth having the longest reign of a British monarch and her funeral being streamed to the world.

CBC News will be broadcasting the Queen's funeral live on Monday, Sept. 19 on CBC TV, CBC Radio, CBC News Network, CBC Gem, CBCNews.ca, and the CBC News and Listen apps.