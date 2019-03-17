Niagara Falls is turning green for St. Patrick's Day
Leaning Tower of Pisa, Sydney Opera House also turning green on Sunday
Nobody's pinching Niagara Falls tonight.
The massive waterfall will be lit up with green light again on Sunday in honour of St. Patrick's Day.
The Canadian and American Horseshoe Falls will go green from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. for 15 minutes at the top of each hour, according to the Niagara Parks Commission.
Several iconic locations around the world are getting into the St. Patrick's Day spirit, as part of Tourism Ireland's "Global Greening" campaign.
More than 150 iconic structures around the world will be floodlit with green light in honour of St. Patrick so, every evening until Sunday we are going to post our favourite pictures! Today, we have the Sydney Opera House in Australia illuminating in green!🍀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StPatricksDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StPatricksDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/60fC71IeBC">pic.twitter.com/60fC71IeBC</a>—@IrishWhistles
The Sydney Opera House, Empire State Building, the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, the London Eye, the Colosseum and the Leaning Tower of Pisa will also be lit green for the occasion, according to the Niagara Falls Commission.
In partnership w <a href="https://twitter.com/TourismIreland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TourismIreland</a>'s “Global Greening” campaign, Niagara Falls will once again light up in green tonight in celebration of all things Irish! Both Falls will be lit for 15-minute intervals at the top of the hour from 7pm to 2am. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GlobalGreening?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GlobalGreening</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StPatricksDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StPatricksDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/6uivh5zT9P">pic.twitter.com/6uivh5zT9P</a>—@NiagaraParks
