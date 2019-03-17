Skip to Main Content
Niagara Falls is turning green for St. Patrick's Day

Nobody's pinching Niagara Falls on Sunday.

Leaning Tower of Pisa, Sydney Opera House also turning green on Sunday

The falls will be illuminated green for 15 minute intervals at the top of every hour from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Niagara Parks/Twitter)

The massive waterfall will be lit up with green light again on Sunday in honour of St. Patrick's Day.

The Canadian and American Horseshoe Falls will go green from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. for 15 minutes at the top of each hour, according to the Niagara Parks Commission.

Several iconic locations around the world are getting into the St. Patrick's Day spirit, as part of Tourism Ireland's "Global Greening" campaign.

The Sydney Opera House, Empire State Building, the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, the London Eye, the Colosseum and the Leaning Tower of Pisa will also be lit green for the occasion, according to the Niagara Falls Commission.

