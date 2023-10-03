Niagara Falls lights up in blue and white to cheer on the Toronto Blue Jays

Niagara Falls lit up in blue and white on Monday to help celebrate the return to the playoffs for Canada's only Major League Baseball team.

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays clinched an American League wild card spot. It's the team's third post-season appearance over the last four years. They'll face the AL Central division champion Minnesota Twins in a best-of-three series starting Tuesday afternoon.

Niagara Falls was lit up in Blue Jay colours on Monday night between 10:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

"Niagara Falls is thrilled to join Canada in cheering for the Toronto Blue Jays as they begin the postseason and their road to the World Series," said Janice Thomson, President and CEO of Niagara Falls Tourism. "We wish the Blue Jays continued success in Minnesota for the Wild Card Series."

The Blue Jays haven't won a playoff game since 2016. The first two games of the series will take place Tuesday and Wednesday at 4:38 p.m. ET. Game 3, if necessary, will be Thursday afternoon.