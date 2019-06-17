Baby boy 'healthy and happy' after roadside QEW birth

A "healthy and happy" baby boy was born on the side of the QEW near Niagara Falls Monday morning with the help of paramedics and police.

Emergency officials were called to the area of Thorold Stone Road around 8 a.m.

Bryce Brunarski, acting superintendent for Niagara EMS, said he spoke with a dispatcher who handled the call who told him she couldn't believe how calm the father was on the phone.

"Throughout all the chaos of a possible delivery he was able to stay calm and say exactly where they were on the highway," he explained.

That helped paramedics in two ambulances arrive on scene in minutes — which turned out to be just in time.

"They got the patient on the stretcher in the back of the ambulance and within minutes they delivered a baby," said Brunarski.

Paramedics say it's not immediately clear why the birth ended up happening on the side of the road.

A 'very special' call

Paramedics are trained to help with roadside or home deliveries and they've helped in similar incidents in the past, but "it's definitely not a common thing," according to Brunarski.

"A delivery is always a very special and meaningful call for paramedics. Sometimes we see some very difficult things, but to bring a life into the world is pretty special."

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt also wished the family congratulations on Twitter and thanked first responders for lending a hand.

"Everyone is happy," he said.

There's no word on what the parents decided to call the newborn, but Brunarski joked that naming him after the four paramedics who helped bring him into the world would leave a little child with an awfully big handle.

"If the parents decide to go that route they'll have to pick a name out of a hat, I guess," he said with a laugh.

Those same paramedics were back on the job Monday afternoon, responding to calls.

"It's been crazy," said Brunarski. "[That was] quite the way to start the week."