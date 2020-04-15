Police investigating after Niagara's top doctor allegedly threatened over COVID-19 restrictions

Niagara Regional Police in Ontario say they are investigating after the region's top doctor was allegedly threatened over COVID-19 restrictions.

Police said on Saturday they are investigating the alleged threats against Dr. Mustafa Hirji, the region's acting medical officer of health, that were posted on social media.

Meanwhile, Hirji has welcomed the outpouring of support he's received. Several people, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford, have condemned the alleged threats and voiced their support for Hirji.

"I'm deeply humbled by the volume & breadth of support," Hirji wrote on Twitter.

"More importantly, I'm gratified that so many are speaking up against violent language — such discourse corrodes our unity," he wrote.

"The excessive anger of a few today should not distract from the suffering of many during this pandemic — of social isolation, of loss of income, of losing a business built through a life's work."

The alleged threats were posted on Facebook on Friday — the same day the Ontario government announced that the stay-at-home order will be lifted in 27 more public health units this coming week, moving the regions back to the colour-coded framework for COVID-19 restrictions.

Niagara was the only region to be placed in the grey lockdown category, where retail businesses are allowed to reopen with strict capacity limits, but most other things are required to stay closed.

"We are aware of the social media posts in reference to Dr. Hirji that have been reported in the media," the Niagara Regional Police Service said on Twitter.

"We have commenced an investigation. We will not be commenting any further at this time regarding that investigation."

Death threats must not be tolerated, OMA says

The Ontario Medical Association has "strongly condemned those making death threats against public health officials."

In a statement sent to CBC News, the OMA said, "Death threats and all forms of violence must not be tolerated here, or anywhere. We have seen where hatred takes us."

The association said that for more than a year, Ontario's doctors and public health officers have made enormous sacrifices, taken risks and worked around the clock to keep Ontarians safe.

"Let's not lose sight of our responsibility to take care of each other. Ontario's doctors call on everyone to work together to keep our patients, families and communities safe," the OMA said.

No place for these kinds of threats: premier

"There is absolutely no place for these kinds of threats in Ontario. Cut it out." Ford tweeted on Saturday.

"Our health officials have only one priority: the health and well-being of their communities. We're lucky to have such dedicated public health officials in Ontario."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is outraged to hear about the alleged threats.

"This rhetoric is unacceptable, and I strongly condemn it," he tweeted.

Health officials criticized, threatened

Last November, the medical officer of health in Windsor-Essex said he was a victim of online bullying after receiving threatening messages about his handling of COVID-19, which has prompted him to file complaints to police.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed got candid about the messages he and others at the health unit have received since the pandemic began. While he said he's been a victim of bullying before, it's only increased in recent months.

"We have received many threatening letters to the health unit and also emails, which is, again, all understandable. People are frustrated, people are upset ... it is common, people are doing that, especially this time around, especially when everyone is suffering from impacts of COVID," Ahmed said.

"The message we want to share is it's not OK to bully anyone."

Dr. Wajid Ahmed is the medical officer of health with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. Last November, he said he was a victim of online bullying after receiving threatening messages about his handling of COVID-19. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

In April 2020, a federal Conservative leadership candidate suggested Canada's chief public health officer is working for China and should be fired for giving bad advice to the government on the COVID-19 crisis.