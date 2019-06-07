Skip to Main Content
3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week
Hamilton

3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Check out new music from Cat Clyde, Mawzy, and Warez.

Check out new music from Cat Clyde, Mawzy, and Warez.

Adam Carter · CBC ·
Cat Clyde's latest is one of three new songs from Ontario you need to hear this week. (Cat Clyde/Facebook)

Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Here are this week's picks:

Cat Clyde: So Cold

So Cold is from Cat Clyde's upcoming album, which drops on June 14.

Her voice carries an immense power, and Clyde's storytelling talent is on full display here too. 

Mawzy: Simple Twist of Fate

Covering a Dylan tune is a tall order … you know, unless you're Hendrix.

But Newfoundlander turned Ontarian Matt Cooke does a great job here.

He makes this track his own without losing its heart.

Warez: Devil

Devil is an exceptionally dreamy pop track with some great instrumentation.

I especially love the string section.

Want your new track to be featured on In the Key of C? Email adam.carter@cbc.ca with a link for consideration. 

About the Author

Adam Carter

Reporter, CBC Hamilton

Adam Carter is a Newfoundlander who now calls Hamilton home. He enjoys a good story and playing loud music in dank bars. You can follow him on Twitter @AdamCarterCBC or drop him an email at adam.carter@cbc.ca.

