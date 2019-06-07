3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Here are this week's picks:

Cat Clyde: So Cold

So Cold is from Cat Clyde's upcoming album, which drops on June 14.

Her voice carries an immense power, and Clyde's storytelling talent is on full display here too.

Mawzy: Simple Twist of Fate

Covering a Dylan tune is a tall order … you know, unless you're Hendrix.

But Newfoundlander turned Ontarian Matt Cooke does a great job here.

He makes this track his own without losing its heart.

Warez: Devil

Devil is an exceptionally dreamy pop track with some great instrumentation.

I especially love the string section.

Want your new track to be featured on In the Key of C? Email adam.carter@cbc.ca with a link for consideration.