3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Fast Romantics: Do No Wrong

Fast Romantics are back with a brand new track called Do No Wrong.

The simplicity of this chorus just grabbed me right away.

It's the triumphant group vocal line that sticks with you, long after the song is done.

Kalle Mattson: Ten Years Time

Kalle Mattson calls Ten Years Time a return to his roots, both sonically and lyrically.

"It was inspired by the infamous Sylvia Plath fig tree passage, about feeling stuck in between major periods of your life, feeling paralyzed by choice," he says.

The Mooks: Let It All Fall Down

Let it All Fall Down is a very classic-feeling, jangly power pop tune.

If nothing else, you'll want to watch this video for the dance moves at the end.

