3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Dizzy: Twist

Twist is an expertly crafted break up song. I'd be shocked if this didn't immediately get stuck in your head.

It's a worthy follow-up single to Baby Teeth, an album that took home alternative album of the year honours at the 2019 Juno Awards.

Dizzy is fronted by Katie Munshaw, joined by three brothers Charlie, Alex and Mackenzie Spencer. The group says it formed to "combat the anxieties of the vortex of boredom" — and there's nothing at all boring about this.

Merival: No Brakes

At times I get a more theatrical Sarah Harmer vibe from Merival's newest track, No Brakes. The vocal performance is stunning.

I also love how it dissolves into dissonant, jarring sounds in the middle before returning to its core chamber pop vibe.

River Tiber: Taurus

Taurus is the epitome of dreamy. It just floats along in a haze that I really enjoy.

It's also interesting in that there's a vague R&B feel to the vocal delivery. Swap in a more decisive backbeat, and this could be a whole other genre.

