3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

The Handsome Devils: Race to the Bottom

Race to the Bottom is from The Handsome Devils' latest album, Nose to the Rhinestone.

The band describes itself as "old timey all the timey," which is about as apt a description as I can muster.

I'll never profess to be a massive country fan, but this is the kind of authentic, west coast-sounding country tune I can get behind.

Myles Castello: Way Off

Myles Castello is back with a new, smoldering track called Way Off.

Like a lot of the best R&B, Castello's voice stands at the centre of this tune, slinking effortlessly through the vocal line.

Sunsetter: I Will Understand

Sunsetter's I Will Understand is part lo-fi pop track, part post rock, and exceptionally morose.

"The song itself is a meditation on understanding why we return to the same old thought patterns and behaviours that we've spent so much time trying to distance ourselves from," says songwriter Andrew McLeod. "It's about losing yourself to it time and time again but then reminding yourself to come back after feeling like you've lost the battle with your own brain, persistent in its approach to making you feel worthless at every step."

