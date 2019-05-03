3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Here are this week's picks:

Kevin A: Make Me Move

Make Me Move, which is from Kevin A's upcoming release Tropic, is a stunning achievement.

His vocal prowess here is just undeniable.

LAL: Losing Myself

Losing Myself is a perfect representation of turmoil.

The track builds in layers as it goes, with the tension ramping up with each passing minute.

Swim Good Now & The Techno Hall of Fame: Smile Again

Smile Again is the highlight of this collaboration's latest EP, Part 1.

Jon Lawless and company continue to knock it out of the park with this immaculately crafted electro-pop.

Want your new track to be featured on In the Key of C? Email adam.carter@cbc.ca with a link for consideration.