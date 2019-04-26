3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Here are this week's picks:

Gelax: Life

Gelax's latest, Life, has such a Garbage vibe. The vocals are especially reminiscent of Shirley Manson's best work.

Between the undulating percussion and that whistled refrain, this track will take no time burrowing deep into your brain.

Taylor Knox: City at Night

City at Night is emblematic of what makes good power pop so much fun.

This chorus is simple, elegant, and endlessly catchy.

Heart Attack Kids: Do What You Do

Heart Attack Kids' Do What You Do unabashedly worships at the altar of the riff, and is all the better for it.

There's nothing quite like a fuzz pedal and an amp up on bust.

