3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Kasador: Brood & Bloom

Brood & Bloom is the title track from Kasador's upcoming full length release. It's produced in part by Graham Walsh (who worked with Sam Roberts, Lights and Wintersleep) and by Rob Baker and Gord Sinclair of The Tragically Hip.

Strangely, the thing that grabbed me the most here are the backing vocals.

There are huge, choral-sounding sections that are totally unexpected in an alt rock track like this, but definitely not unwelcome.

Aarys: Echo

Aarys tells me this track is about a person returning to the same toxic situation over and over again because they think its what they deserve.

It's a tough subject that's handled well, and helped along by some top-notch production and vocal skill.

Emilie Steele and the Deal: Spring Song

Emilie Steele and The Deal's Spring Song feels like it could be ripped right from a Quentin Tarantino soundtrack.

It just has that spaghetti western feel in the guitar line — and some great vocals to boot.

