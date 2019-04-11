3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Calcedon: Cherry Trees

The first time I heard Cherry Trees, it reminded me of the feeling you get while floating — and strangely enough, that's exactly how it was conceived.

Songwriter Brielle Goheen tells me this tune originally came to her while lying in a salt float tank.

"A few years ago, I had been going through a dry spell of creativity, so I decided to try a session in the salt float tank to clear my mind, hoping to get my creative juices flowing again," she says. "About 45 minutes into the hour-long float it happened: I didn't write the song so much as I was hit by the song in it's entirety. Songwriting for me had always been a labour of construction, trying to chisel the song from a chunk of granite. It was special to have a moment of ease where the song just found me, fully formed."

This video, directed by David Schuurman and featuring dancers Bianca Melchior and Justin Lopes, is inspired by the alternate realities depicted in Netflix shows like Stranger Things and The OA.

Merival: I With Mine

Merival's I With Mine is a stunning vocal performance. Her control, the melody, the interplay with the instruments — it's all phenomenal.

This track is from her debut full length release due out this summer, so lets hope for more of the same from that.

Chopped Liver: Yours to Discover

I never thought I'd be featuring a bluegrass track that stands as a political statement on a licence plate slogan change, but here we are.

Amid the news that the provincial government is changing the "Yours to Discover" slogan on plates to "A Place to Grow" and possibly "Open for Business," bluegrass band Chopped Liver is offering up this banjo-centric commentary.

We live in profoundly strange times.

